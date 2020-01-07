If Governor Andrew Cuomo gets his way, people going to movie theaters to catch the latest flick will be able to pair beer or wine with their popcorn. The governor has proposed changing New York State's alcoholic beverage control law to allow beer, wine, cider, mead and spirits to be sold at movies theaters to adults 21 or older attending a PG-13 or R rated movie. Currently, theaters are only able to sell alcohol if they have a full kitchen and tables inside screening rooms. If adopted, the proposal would benefit craft brewers, distilleries, and of course generate additional income for movie theaters. So would you like to sip on something a bit stronger than soda at the movies? Please answer our poll below...