Dumb Law Banning Barbers Working on Sundays is Cut in New York

The dumb law banning barbers from working on Sundays in New York is no more.

Governor Andrew Cuomo signed legislation that cuts the law prohibiting the practice of barbering on Sunday. Though rarely enforced, there had been a law on the books making it a misdemeanor to cut hair or provide a shave on Sunday.

"This is the very definition of an archaic and meaningless law that makes little to no sense in the 21st century," Governor Cuomo said.

The law takes effect immediately.

Senator Joseph Griffo introduced the bill to snip the law that makes no sense. "Barbershops and salons, like all small businesses, have faced significant, unprecedented, and strenuous challenges during the coronavirus pandemic. By removing outdated and unnecessary laws such as this, these businesses will be provided with an additional opportunity to recover financially as we work to rebuild our local and state economies."

Assemblyman Billy Jones worked with Senator Griffo to cut the state law and allow barbers to make their own hours. "I spearheaded this legislation to ensure the decision to be open lies in the hands of the business owner, and not unnecessary and outdated state law."

The fine for barbering on Sunday was $5 for the first offense, $25 for the second offense, and 25 days in jail.

I don't even understand the purpose of this law in the first place. Why should it be up to government officials or lawmakers to decided when someone can or can't work? Glad to see it's been cut from the law books.

