Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s Emmy Award Revoked

Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is no longer New York State's governor, or an Emmy winner.

According to NBC News, Cuomo is no longer an Emmy winner after his award was rescinded, with the international TV academy citing his resignation:

"The International Academy announced today that in light of the New York Attorney General's report, and Andrew Cuomo's subsequent resignation as Governor, it is rescinding his special 2020 International Emmy Award," the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences said in a statement Tuesday. "His name and any reference to his receiving the award will be eliminated from International Academy materials going forward," it said."

The Emmy was awarded in 2020 for Cuomo's once-daily televised briefings about the coronavirus pandemic. These briefings brought in a record number of viewers, not only by New Yorkers but also by people around the world.

According to Fox News, Cuomo originally won the Founders Award "in recognition of his leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic and his masterful use of television to inform and calm people around the world."

According to the Emmys, its Founder's Award is given to those who "cross cultural boundaries to touch our common humanity." Past recipients include former Vice President Al Gore, Oprah Winfrey, and Steven Spielberg.

Cynthia Nixon, actress and former challenger to Cuomo in the primary, slammed Cuomo after his award being taken away:

"The difference between me and Andrew Cuomo? Neither of us is governor, but I still have my Emmy(s)," she tweeted.

The "Sex and the City" alum reacted to the news Tuesday on Twitter with an icy zinger. Nixon won two Primetime Emmy Awards over the course of her acting career: one in 2004 for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for "Sex and the City" and one in 2008 for outstanding guest actress in a drama series for "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit."

