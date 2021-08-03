Governor Andrew Cuomo Encourages Businesses to Mandate Customers Be Vaccinated

Should private businesses start mandating vaccines for employees and their customers? New York Governor Andrew Cuomo thinks so.

First, Governor Cuomo announced all state employees must get vaccinated for COVID-19 or be tested weekly starting on Labor Day. MTA and Port Authority employees working in New York facilities have now been added to the list of people who will be required to get a shot or be tested.

But the Governor wants more. He's asking private businesses to do the same.

"Local governments, schools, public hospitals, and even businesses should start considering mandatory vaccinations as well," Governor Cuomo said during a press briefing.

Many are upset over vaccine mandates. Two nurses are going viral for holding signs protesting the mandatory vaccines. One read "We worked thru the pandemic with no vaccine, now they want to fire us." While another said "Last year's heroes, this year's unemployed."

Do you think vaccines should be mandated? Let us know in on our app.

Vaccination sites that previously closed as usage dropped are being reopened and nine new sites will open in locations with a high concentration of state employees to make getting vaccinated as convenient as possible for those who haven't been yet.

New vaccination sites

Utica State Office Building

Hughes State Office Building in Syracuse

Dulles State Office Building in Watertown

Binghamton State Office Building

Empire State Plaza Concourse

Eleanor Roosevelt State Office Building in Poughkeepsie

Adam Clayton Powell, Jr. State Office Building in Harlem

Duryea State Office Building in Hauppauge

NYS Department of Labor, Hicksville

The Center for Disease Control (CDC) is recommending reinstating masks in areas where COVID rates are increasing. 23 counties across New York State are either in "substantial" or "high" zones, that may require masks again.

