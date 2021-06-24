Last Call! Alcohol To-Go Will Soon Be Gone in New York State

Last call! Alcohol to-go is almost gone in New York state.

For the past 15 months restaurants, bars, taverns, clubs, and any other business that serves alcohol were allowed to sell to-go beverages with take-out food deliveries to make up for lost income during the coronavirus pandemic. That will soon come to an end.

Earlier this month, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the alcohol to-go privileges could continue until July 5, 2021. However, the State Liquor Authority announced the end of alcohol to-go. "These privileges shall continue through June 24, 2021, and will not be further extended."

Most restrictions were lifted in New York Tuesday, June 15 after the state reached 70% vaccination. There are still guidelines in place at large venues, schools, health care facilities, and nursing homes.

Anyone not vaccinated will still need to wear a face mask and practice social distancing.

Yesterday, Governor Cuomo announced New York will end the state disaster emergency that was declared on March 7, 2020, to fight COVID-19.

Canadian Border Re-Opening

The Canadian border is finally re-opening too. But you have to fully vaccinated to cross, for now.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced "As of July 5th, if you’re permitted to enter Canada, you’re fully vaccinated and you meet other mandatory requirements, including pre-and on-arrival testing, you won’t need to quarantine."

Be sure to bring proof of vaccination. You'll need that too. You'll also need to provide COVID-19-related information through ArriveCAN before arriving in Canada.

Despite the border opening to more people, Canadians are being strongly advised to continue avoiding non-essential travel. “Although the future is looking brighter than it has for a long time with COVID-19 cases on a downward trend and vaccination efforts going well across the country, we can’t let our guard down," said Bill Blair, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness. "Our phased approach to easing border measures is guided by facts, scientific evidence, and the advice of our public health experts. In all that we’re doing in response to this pandemic, our top priority continues to be the health, safety, and security of all Canadians.”

The border has been shut down to non-essential travel since March 2020.

