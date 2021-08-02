Governor Cuomo Keeps Asking Businesses in New York State To Do This

The new Delta Variant of the COVID-19 virus is being blamed for many new cases over recent weeks around the country, including New York State.

According to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, hospitalizations have basically doubled over the last month and on Sunday, 2.68 percent of tests came back positive. There were nine fatalities across the state.

Cuomo held a press conference on Monday morning and gave an update on the current situation in the state.

Cuomo once again suggested that private businesses in New York State "incentivize" vaccination by only allowing those who are vaccinated to enter their business.

This isn't the first time Cuomo has asked or suggested private businesses do this. Last week, he urged it as well; as he and New York State attempt to get more of the public vaccinated. As of now, 75 percent of eligible New Yorkers have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Get our free mobile app

Cuomo added that if the numbers do not come down, then mandatory vaccines for teachers and public-facing healthcare workers should be on the table.

KEEP READING: Here are the best places to retire in America