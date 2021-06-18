50 teens will be heading to a SUNY or CUNY school on full scholarships. It won't be because of their athletic ability or test scores. It'll be because they got vaccinated. 30 winners have already been announced. 4 are from Central New York.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the latest round of winners in the 'Get A Shot to Make Your Future' incentive. 10 teens win a full scholarship to any New York public college or university, including tuition and room and board each week. Most are from New York City, Long Island, and the surrounding area, but a few are from Central New York.

Week 1 - Peter Smith, Onondaga County, NY

Week 1 - Chase French, Monroe County, NY

Week 2 - Jack Szydlo, Monroe County, NY

Week 3 - Nicholas Keirstead, Monroe County, NY

Week 3 - Jordan Gallusser, Otsego County, NY

See the full list of winners.

All 12- to 17-year-olds who get a shot in New York, can apply to get a scholarship. A parent or legal guardian must then sign them up.

Federal COVID-19 relief and outreach funds are being used to cover the cost of the vaccination incentive program.

"The vaccine is the best weapon we have against the COVID virus and although we have hit a 70 percent vaccination rate, we still have more work to do to get every single New Yorker vaccinated," Governor Cuomo said. "Younger New Yorkers still have the lowest vaccination rates in the State, and this incentive offers 12 to 17-year olds a unique opportunity to make their futures in exchange for taking action to protect themselves and their loved ones. Congratulations and thank you to our third round winners - you have done a great service to your communities."

