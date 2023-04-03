‘Woolly Mammoth Meatballs’ Are Now a Thing: Should They Be Served in NY?

This could've just as easily been passed over as an April Fools' joke, but it's apparently real: On March 29th, an Amsterdam science museum unveiled a massive meatball made from lab-created woolly mammoth flesh. People across the world reacted with equal parts disgust and intrigue.

The meatball was developed by an Australian "cultured meat company" called Vow, which hopes to spur conversation about cultured meat as a more environmentally friendly substitute for actual meat.

Freethink via Facebook Freethink via Facebook loading...

WHERE'S MY MAMMOTH?

Are we finally getting closer to cloning one of these things? For well over a decade, it seems like science has been telling us "oh, we're close! We're doing it! It's gonna happen!" but then nothing. And the Jurassic Park enthusiast in me has been continually let down by the lack of progress. Whereas most people would put things like "the economy" or "climate change" at the forefront of important issues, I keep thinking, "Hey science, where we at with the mammoth? I was promised mammoth!"

Tyrannosaurus Rex Skeleton To Be Auctioned Off In Las Vegas Getty Images loading...

It finally seems we're one step closer... I guess? I mean, when I heard science was messing around with woolly mammoth DNA, I was hoping it would result in something I could see at a zoo, not on my dinner plate.

BUT WOULD YOU TRY IT?

But now that it's here... it begs the question. Would you eat it? Personally, I wouldn't even hesitate a little. Of course I'd eat it. To think that I could step back in time hundreds of thousands of years and do something that cavemen did (if they were lucky) and eat mammoth meat? I don't even need sauce, man. Get in my belly.

via GIPHY

WHO COULD SERVE MAMMOTH BALLS AROUND HERE?

I can think of a few restaurants in the Utica-Rome area that would be apropos to serve woolly mammoth meatballs. To name a few:

Delmonico's Italian Steakhouse • 147 N Genesee St • Utica

Ventura's • 787 Lansing St • Utica

Joey's @ 307 • 307 Mohawk St • Utica

Roma Sausage & Deli • 2029 Bleecker St • Utica

De Matteo's • 705 E Dominick St • Rome

Is it too early to start demanding mammoth meat at our favorite restaurants? Not as far as I'm concerned.

17 Places in the Mohawk Valley That Serve Amazing Meatballs March 9th is National Meatball Day! These restaurants serve the best meatballs in the Mohawk Valley

Woolly Mammoth Skeleton Found in Chelsea, 2015