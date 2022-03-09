With St. Patrick's Day on the horizon, you might have corned beef and cabbage on the mind. But March 9th is National Meatball Day! Meatballs are not uniquely Italian, and every culture seems to have their own recipe. Beef, veal and pork seem to be the most popular meats used, but you can also find chicken, fish and even vegan versions.

We asked Facebook for their recommendations on the best place to grab meatballs in the Mohawk Valley, and below were your suggestions (SCROLL TO THE BOTTOM FOR PICTURES):

PUMPERNICKEL'S DELI

Jackie Stockbridge recommended Pumpernickel's Deli in the New Hartford Shopping Center.

SICILIAN DELIGHT

We admit Sicilian Delight in Sangertown Mall didn't immediately come to mind, but multiple people said they have great meatballs.

ROSA'S TRATTORIA

Joe Mazloom said Rosa's Trattoria served some great meatballs.

BELLA REGINA

Bella Regina is known for their amazing chicken riggies, but also have great meatballs, according to Michael Lawton.

MARIA'S PASTA SHOP

Nancy Cox Marafioti touted Maria's Pasta Shop for their meatballs.

SINATRA'S PIZZERIA

This Rome recommendation came from Barb Mazzotta.

JOEY'S 307

Kathryn Howe recommended trying the meatballs at Joey's 307.

CAFE DANIELE

David Taylor sent us this recommendation on Mohawk Street in Utica.

VINNY'S PIZZERIA

Sue Bronson sent us this one, the lone recommendation coming out of Herkimer.

BOSSONE'S SAUSAGE & MEAT CO.

Lisa Allen and multiple others said Bossone's is a great spot for meatballs.

GEORGIO'S VILLAGE CAFE

Amy Elinskas was among several people that recommended this New Hartford spot.

DESALVO'S CATERING AND RESTAURANT

Thanks to Audra Szkotak for recommending Desalvo's for meatballs.

CARMELLA'S CAFE

Carmella's is another eatery that seems to do multiple things well, and their meatballs are no exception, according to Keith Hatzinger.

SALVATORE'S ITALIAN BAKERY & BAGEL SHOPPE

Melissa Lynn Cline recommended this authentic Italian bakery for their meatballs.

FRANKLIN HOTEL

The historic Franklin Hotel in Rome was a favorite of Kiff Edward for meatballs.

VENTURA'S

Thanks to Alissa Rose for her shout-out to Ventura's as a favorite meatball spot.

TAVOLO BY CHESTERFIELD'S

Tavolo by Chesterfield's has been making waves since its opening a few years ago, and is apparently a great spot for meatballs.

Check out our gallery below for the 17 best restaurants in the Mohawk Valley to order meatballs.

