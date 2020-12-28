Winter Weather Advisory Overnight Means Slippery Tuesday Commute
A Winter Weather Advisory for several areas of Central New York has been issued - including Utica, Rome and Syracuse.
We just got rid of some of the snow with weather conditions over the holiday, but it's coming again. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Oneida, Herkimer and Madison counties starting at 9 pm Monday night continuing through Tuesday until 4 pm on Tuesday. It's expected that these areas will get anywhere between 3 to 6 inches of total snow accumulation.
A lake effect snow band will set up east of Lake Ontario late this evening, move south through the Thruway corridor from Syracuse to Utica late tonight and Tuesday morning, hen into areas south of Syracuse Tuesday morning into the early afternoon. This band will have snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour at times between 4 am and 10 am.
Drivers should plan for slippery road conditions and reduced visibility due to blowing snow. Use caution while driving, especially during your Tuesday morning commute.
Current Forecast: