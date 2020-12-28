Winter Weather Advisory Overnight Means Slippery Tuesday Commute

A Winter Weather Advisory for several areas of Central New York has been issued - including Utica, Rome and Syracuse.

We just got rid of some of the snow with weather conditions over the holiday, but it's coming again. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Oneida, Herkimer and Madison counties starting at 9 pm Monday night continuing through Tuesday until 4 pm on Tuesday. It's expected that these areas will get anywhere between 3 to 6 inches of total snow accumulation.

A lake effect snow band will set up east of Lake Ontario late this evening, move south through the Thruway corridor from Syracuse to Utica late tonight and Tuesday morning, hen into areas south of Syracuse Tuesday morning into the early afternoon. This band will have snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour at times between 4 am and 10 am.

Credit: NWS

Drivers should plan for slippery road conditions and reduced visibility due to blowing snow. Use caution while driving, especially during your Tuesday morning commute.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Current Forecast:

Today - Snow showers likely before 9am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 9am and noon, then a chance of rain showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight - Snow showers likely, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. West wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Tuesday - Snow showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 23. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible. Tuesday Night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Wednesday - Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35.