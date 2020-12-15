Massive Winter Storm Hitting Northeast Likely To Miss Utica/Rome

It looks like the Utica/Rome area will be spared from the massive winter storm about to hit the Northeast.

The storm is expected to move into the region Wednesday night and snow is expected to be heavy at times with snowfall rates of 2 to 3 inches per hour, before tapering off Thursday morning.

Photo Credit - Noaa.gov

The track of the storm looks to have heavy snowfall in the Southern Tier, sparing central New York from anything more than a few inches. Unless the track of the storm moves north. "Location of the northern edge of the snow is highly uncertain," according to the National Weather Service. "A slight shift in track could cause significant differences in snowfall totals."

Photo Credit - Noaa.gov

The chances of central New York seeing 8 inches of snow or more is next to nothing. Utica and Rome are 0% and predictions from the National Weather Service has Syracuse at only 1%.

Photo Credit - Noaa.gov

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning for Chemung, Tioga, Broome, Delaware and Sullivan counties in New York.

"There is high uncertainty regarding how far north the area of heavy snow will set up but there will likely be a sharp decrease in snowfall totals from south to north across the area," the National Weather Service said.