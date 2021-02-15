How low do you let it go? Do you often let your gas tank get so low, that little reminder light pops on and you sometimes even coast on fumes? You're not only running the risk of running out of gas, leaving yourself stranded, you can actually harm your vehicle in the winter.

Experts suggest keeping your gas tank at least half full in the Winter to avoid major damage. Cold temperatures can cause condensation to form on the walls of a gas tank that is running low. Water will drip into the gas and eventually sink to the bottom. If water gets into the fuel lines, it will freeze, blocking any flow of gas to the engine. And once the fuel lines freeze, repairs will be costly.

Frozen fuel lines is just the start. Empty gas tanks can also cause problems with the fuel pump. When you run low on gas, the fuel pump can begin sucking in air, causing the pump to heat up to a dangerous level or fail over time, resulting in more expensive repairs. Dirt or rust can also get trapped in your fuel filter, blocking it and leaving you with another hefty mechanic bill.

Whether it's the high gas prices, or in my case, being too lazy to stop and fill up at the pumps, keeping your tank topped off will not only help your car but your wallet too.