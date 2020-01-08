Winter Car Hacks That Will Change Your Winter Driving

We live in Upstate New York but we're not too particularly fond of the snow and cold, right? Well, try some of these winter car hacks and maybe it'll make these cold months just a little bit easier.

As long as we're inside snuggled up in a blanket or by a fire drinking out hot chocolate or eating soup, we're fine. It's that dreadful time of the day where we have to go outside and actually experience the elements. Compound that with having to deal with and warm up your car, we can't win, right? Wrong. Buzzfeed posted a bunch of winter car hacks and I'm going to share my favorites in hopes that it will make this season a little easier for you (since we all can't afford a three month trip to warmer weather).