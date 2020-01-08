New Girl Scout Cookie Debuts in 2020

Girl Scout Cookie season just started, and those adorable little cookie kids have a new offering this year. But the folks at 7Up might be upset.

The new addition to the Girl Scout Cookie starting lineup for 2020: Lemon-Ups.

They're round, crispy lemon wafers with a layer of glaze on the bottom . . . and they all come with motivational phrases like "I am a leader" and "I am creative" and "I am gutsy" stamped on the top.

Are you down with these? And...what would YOUR cookie phrase be?