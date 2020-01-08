Go Fund Me Set Up to Help Victims of Massive Boonville Fire Rebuild

A massive blaze struck the main street of Boonville, destroying several buildings. A Go Fund Me has been set up to help the victims rebuild after this devastating fire.

'What's Happening in Boonville New York', a community organization dedicated to promoting events and businesses in Boonville, has set up the Go Fund Me and is promising that "all monies raised will be given directly to the Village of Boonville to help all those affected by this tragic fire."

Donations can me made by going directly to the Go Fund Me page at gofundme.com/boonville

"Multiple fire departments responded late Tuesday night to the scene of a fierce blaze right in the heart of downtown Boonville. Dispatchers received the initial calls for help at just before 10:00 p.m. at 135 Main Street. Details are limited and are in the process of developing. So far, we have been told by emergency responders that the fire has involved at least three buildings, including Slims Restaurant, A Cut Above Hair Salon, Country Connections and various upstairs apartments in that area. Early reports from multiple sources on the scene have confirmed to us that everyone got out in time. However, we did receive word from firefighters that a few pets may have been lost."