Central New York Star Trek fans, set your phasers to stun. Captain Kirk himself will be in town to screen a classic Star Trek movie.

William Shatner, who portrayed Star Trek's Captain Kirk, is hosting a screening of 'The Wrath of Khan' at the The Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater in Syracuse, on January 18 at 7:30pm.

Guests will enjoy a screening of the classic film “Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan” on the big screen. "Following the movie, William Shatner, will take to the stage to share fascinating and humorous behind the scenes stories from portraying the original “Captain James T. Kirk” in the Star Trek television series and movies as well as his career spanning over 50 years as an award winning actor, producer, director and writer. Fans will also have a chance to ask William their question during the audience-led Q&A."

Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com, and range from $29.50 to $75.00.