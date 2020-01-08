Police Dog Helps Find Man with Warrant Out for Arrest

Here's more proof that we don't deserve dogs. This good girl named Shay is a K-9 officer with the New York State Police, and she's really good at her job.

Earlier this week, Shay and her partner helped Franklin County Probation search for and find a man from Waverly, New York wanted on bench warrants, according to NYSP. The man had violated court rules and, after police apprehended him, he was charged with drug possession charges and resisting arrest.

Great job to Shay, her partner, and the New York State Police.