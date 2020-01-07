Win A Syracuse Crunch Jersey At The Knockout Poker Tourney

If you like both hockey and poker, you're going to love this.Ten Syracuse Crunch hockey players are taking on average joes like us at the Turning Stone Casino poker room tomorrow night and you could win the literal shirts off of their backs!

Photo: Joe D'Agostino

Once or twice a year, the Crunch players decide to step off of the ice and play in a special poker tournament where if you beat one (or more) of them, they take their jersey off, autograph it and give it to you as a trophy.

There is a $125 entry fee and the tournament is scheduled to start at 8p with registration an hour earlier. If you happen to be busy, there's another one in the spring, so you've got plenty of time to brush up and save up. See you at the tables!