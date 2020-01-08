Did You Know You Have to Register Your Bike to Ride in Syracuse?

No, we're not joking. This is an actual ordinance in Syracuse, under Chapter 29 of the Code of Ordinances for the city.

The ordinance states that every person who plans to ride their bike in Syracuse must register their bike with a police chief near them. Although registration is only valid for one year and must be completed every November or December, it's (thankfully) free.

A tag to put on the bike will come with the registration so police can identify if the owner completed the necessary steps. Now to answer the most pressing question: Can bike owners be fined for forgetting or refusing to register their bike. YES. As absurd as that sounds, they can. While it's only $10, it also seems like a strange rule to enforce.

So if you own a bike and ride it within the Syracuse city limits, take this as a heads up. Register that two-wheeler!