When You Find a Good Deal on a Trampoline in New York…

You never know what you'll see on a New York backroad.

Cody Briscoe noticed something odd while driving on Route 187 in Schuylerville. Someone was hauling a trampoline on top of their vehicle. "My first thought was, wow I gotta get this."

Briscoe says he looped back around just to get pictures and video of the moving trampoline or no one would believe him when he told the story later. "The fella driving the SUV spotted me. I thought he’d be upset I was taking a picture but quite the opposite."

You can hear the driver yelling “wooooooo” as he drives by with his arm out the window holding the trampoline.

Too Good a Deal to Pass Up

Briscoe isn't sure what was happening or who the driver even was. "My guess is that it was a Facebook marketplace deal he just couldn’t pass up. I can’t imagine he was driving far and at least he took it real slow."

You never know what you may see on top of a vehicle in New York. Everything from snowmobiles, 4-wheelers, boats, a grill, and even another car.

Bug on a Sunbird

Brian Powers found a deal on a VW Bug in Mexico, too good to pass up. But he had no way to haul it. So, like the trampoline guy, he strapped it to the roof of his Sunbird to bring it all the way back to Syracuse.

ATV in Trunk

You know you're from Upstate New York when you haul an ATV in the trunk of your convertible Camaro. Torey Sweet captured the redneck moment at a Stewart's Shop near Lake George. "I saw it at the corner of 149 and Ridge road, right by Queensbury Country Club."

Check out more unique ways New Yorkers have turned their cars into a moving U-Haul. In the words of the US Postal Service, 'if it fits, it ships.'

