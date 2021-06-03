You can get some serious air at two new attractions at Destiny USA in Syracuse, New York.

Euro Bungee

You can now bungee jump inside Destiny USA. Euro bungee is a super trampoline system that allows up to four people to jump over two stories high. Ten minutes of flying fun only costs $10.

TSM

Get Air Trampoline Park

You can get more air at a new trampoline park, coming soon. Get Air is a 24,000 square-foot indoor trampoline facility with wall-to-wall trampolines, foam pits, dodge balls courts and a ninja warrior course. It'll be located in the former Toby Keith I Love This Bar & Grill on the top floor of Destiny USA.

TSM

Keep in mind, if the kids want to enjoy either the Euro Bungee or Get Air when it opens, they'll need to be accompanied by an adult.

Destiny USA announced a policy change earlier this year, requiring all minors 17 years and under to be accompanied by an adult at all times.

"If there is one overriding goal of our Parental Escort Policy at Destiny USA, it is to ensure that all guests have a continuous, safe and enjoyable shopping, dining and entertainment experience," Stephen J. Congel, CEO of Pyramid Management Group, which owns Destiny USA, said in a statement. "While 99.9% of the guests that come to Destiny USA act responsibly, including our younger shoppers, there is a very small percentage that are disruptive. We don’t intend to allow that small percentage to damage the experience of local residents and tourists."

21 Adventures You Need to Add to Your Summer Bucket List

Take Enchanting Walk Through a Magical Fairy Trail in Central New York

Unicorn & Lego Sundaes Part of Kid Inspired Menu at New CNY Ice Cream Parlor Check out all the tasty treats at Charlee's Ice Cream parlor, straight from the minds of 4 children.