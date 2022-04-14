What 19 Iconic Movies Would Look Like If Filmed in Central New York

New York is becoming the new Hollywood as more and more movies are being filmed in the Empire State. And not just in the Big Apple either. What would it look like if the blockbuster films of the past were shot in Central and Upstate New York?

Forget the ocean. Jack could sink to his death in a New York pothole in the Titanic movie. The hilarious picture quickly went viral on social media.

Iconic Movies in NY

After seeing the Titanic meme, it got us thinking about what other movies would look like if they were filmed in our neck of the woods. The Boilermaker road race is the perfect backdrop for Arnold Schwarzenegger in The Running Man. The flooded Arterial would make a good Jaw scene.

Here are 19 movies that would look a whole lot different if they were filmed in Central and Upstate New York.

Hollywood in Upstate New York

Hollywood has come to Central and Upstate New York to film on several occasions. It's actually been happening more and more in the last few years.

In 2017 John Krasinski and his wife Emily Blunt took over Main Street to film 'A Quiet Place.'

Hike the Bridge

There's an abandoned railroad trail and trestle you can hike across from the opening scenes. The bridge is in Ulster County in the town of New Paltz, along the Wallkill Valley Rail Trail. It's a little over 14 miles long.

Slap Shot Filmed in Utica

Slap Shot was based on a minor league hockey team in the fictional town of Charlestown, New England. But it was actually filmed in several Central New York locations including the Clinton Arena, War Memorial in Syracuse, and the Utica Memorial Auditorium that is now known as the Adirondack Bank Center.

Most of the movie is during the fall and winter hockey season but filming at the Aud in Utica actually took place in June of 1976. Good thing all the scenes were inside the rink.

More Movies in NY

