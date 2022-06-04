Divers Explored Lake George – Who Knew about its Sunken Treasures?
I always figured there would be some interesting finds at the bottom of Lake George. But I never guessed that divers would find these sunken gems!
Lake George, known by many as the "Queen of American Lakes” is 32 stunning miles of crystal clear water fed by massive underground springs that help give it its sterling reputation. The Lake has over 109 miles of shoreline and over 300 islands – many of which feature spots for camping, picnicking, hiking, swimming, fishing, relaxing, and for the more adventurous at heart, exploring.
One of the more famous sunken artifacts that divers discovered on the floor of Lake George is named The Radeau.
The Radeau is a 250-year-old shipwreck that has been so perfectly preserved, that some don't believe it's real - having been described as "something made by Hollywood."
See pics of an underwater dive in Lake George that turned up a boat, a car, and a sunken airplane below!
This particular dive video was taken a few years ago with a Go-Pro 3+ and posted by a woman named Candace Reno, an experienced diver who posts many of her high-quality discoveries on her YouTube channel.
Here are some of the photos from her dive at Hearthstone State Park which features a sunken plane, car, boat, and a few fish that seemed to enjoy following them around!
Divers Found Interesting Sunken Treasures at the Bottom of Lake George
