Westmoreland Antique Center is Moving, Offering Big Sales

A popular treasure trove of countless antiques in Westmoreland, New York, is on the move. But before bidding farewell, they're slashing up to 50% off its inventory.

Housing a plethora of antique furniture, trinkets, and miscellaneous items over two floors, the Westmoreland Antique Center had been a hot bed for treasure hunters and bargain seekers over the past few years. Located at 5474 New York Route 233, the center has made the decision to relocate to a new home.

Their last day of business at 5474 NY-233 will be Christmas Eve, December 24th. But it's not goodbye, it's just seeya later.

The proprietor of the Westmoreland Antique Center said she was waiting until they were fully established in their new home before announcing its exact location. (She did share with me that it would not be too far away.) Antique enthusiasts are encouraged to follow them on Facebook.

In the meantime, select dealer booths in the Westmoreland barn are up to 50% off, including some nice furniture pieces.

UNIQUE GIFTS FOR THE HOLIDAY SEASON

Antiques make great Christmas gifts because unlike mass-produced items, there's an extra touch of thoughtfulness that goes behind it. Not to mention the history and nostalgia factor, which can make them a great choice for that special someone on your list.

Before Westmoreland Antique Center turns off the lights for good, stop in and see what's left before December 24th.

