Plan a Day Trip to the Largest Antique Mall in New York State

New York State has always been a hotbed for antiques... which makes sense, considering its one of the oldest states in the nation. And despite the abundance of online auction and resale sites, nothing quite compares to the experience of browsing a physical store. Good ol' fashioned treasure hunting!

New York's largest antique mall can be found in Salamanca, a small city of around 6,000 people in Cattaraugus County, in the southwest corner of the state. It's a bit of a haul from the Mohawk Valley, at just under 4 hours, but you could feasibly make a weekend of it, with Allegany State Park in close vicinity, along with several breweries and wineries throughout the region.

SALAMANCA ANTIQUE MALL

Located at 100 Main Street, the Salamanca Antique Mall boasts over 1,000 different dealers over 30,000 square feet of floorspace. They're open daily from 10am to 6pm, and consistently offer various deals and specials.

SOME TIPS BEFORE YOU GO

A good general rule to follow is always bring cash, and don't be afraid to haggle. Dealers love to move large amounts of product, so you can usually bundle items together for a better price.

Also, if furniture is what you're after, always bring a tape measure. There's nothing worse than buying something you think will fit your space, only to find that it's too big, or even worse... won't fit in the car.

TOO FAR FOR YOU? THERE'S ALWAYS BOUCKVILLE

If you don't mind waiting a few months, Madison-Bouckville Antique Week will return on August 14-20th. A couple thousand vendors will once again line both sides of Route 20. You're sure to find something you can't live without during Madison-Bouckville Antique Week. Stay up-to-date with the latest news on their Facebook page.

