Steve Martin, Martin Short Bringing ‘Funniest Show’ to CMAC

Get ready to laugh! 'The Funniest Show in Town at the Moment' is coming to CMAC for one night this summer, featuring Steve Martin and Martin Short.

The two comedians are bringing their 2020 tour to central New York August 29 at 8 p.m. with special guests Paul Shaffer and The Steep Canyon Rangers. General tickets go on-sale Friday, February 21 at 10 a.m. and prices will vary.

There's a number of add-ons you can tag onto the price of your ticket for the show, including the Headliner Lounge, Premium Parking and the Corona Cabana. Find more details on pricing and tickets here.

The friends have done a number of shows together over the years. A few years ago, they appeared on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and played True Confessions. Get to know the men before the show in this 2016 clip.