Lionel Richie Coming To CNY

See Lionel Richie's 'Hello Tour' in CNY this Summer!

The only spot in upstate to see 4x Grammy Winner is at CMAC (Constellation Brands - Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center) in Canandaigua on Tuesday, July 23. Doors open at 6:30 p.m, music begins at 8. Ticket prices start at $46.00 and go on sale Friday, March 29, 10 AM via Ticketmaster.

Over the course of his musical career , Richie has sold over 90 million records worldwide, making him one of the world's best-selling artists of all time. He has won four Grammy Awards, an Academy Award and a Golden Globe award. In 2014, he received the BET Lifetime Achievement. In 2016, he was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. In 2017, he received the Kennedy Center Honors.