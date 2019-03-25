Lionel Richie Coming To CNY
See Lionel Richie's 'Hello Tour' in CNY this Summer!
The only spot in upstate to see 4x Grammy Winner is at CMAC (Constellation Brands - Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center) in Canandaigua on Tuesday, July 23. Doors open at 6:30 p.m, music begins at 8. Ticket prices start at $46.00 and go on sale Friday, March 29, 10 AM via Ticketmaster.
Over the course of his musical career, Richie has sold over 90 million records worldwide, making him one of the world's best-selling artists of all time. He has won four Grammy Awards, an Academy Award and a Golden Globe award. In 2014, he received the BET Lifetime Achievement. In 2016, he was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. In 2017, he received the Kennedy Center Honors.