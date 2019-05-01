2019 Concerts For $20 In CNY and Beyond

The Live Nation $20 all in concert ticket promotion is on!

Live Nation is celebrating the fifth annual National Concert Week from May 1st through May 7th and allow you to see tons of concerts for just $20 (all-in including fees).

The $20 all-in tickets go on sale Wednesday, May 1st at 9am PT through Tuesday, May 7 at 11:59pm PT and NCW.LiveNation.com .

The $20.00 Kickoff to Summer Sale includes these shows only at St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater:

• Peter Frampton – Wednesday, July 3

• Shinedown – Saturday, July 6th

• Heart w/ Sheryl Crow – Tuesday, July 30th

• Bryan Adams / Billy Idol – Tuesday, August 6th

• KISS – Tuesday, August 27th

The $20.00 Kickoff to Summer Sale includes these shows at SPAC:

• Jackson Browne – Friday, July 5

• Heart w/ Sheryl Crow – Sunday, July 21

• Train / Goo Goo Dolls – Friday, July 26

• The Australian Pink Floyd Show - Sunday, Aug. 18

• Santana w/ The Doobie Brothers - Friday, Aug. 23

• KISS – Saturday, Aug. 24

• Lynyrd Skynyrd w/ Hank Willliams Jr. – Saturday, Aug. 31

• Peter Frampton – Sunday, Sept. 1

Check back for $20 all in shows at Darien Lake, Bethel Woods, CMAC and more.