Watch Syracuse Tree Lighting Celebration Come to Life in Person for 2021

The annual downtown Syracuse tree lighting celebration will come to life for the holidays, and this year you can actually see it in person.

The tree lighting ceremony was forced to go virtual in 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic, but the traditional kickoff to the holiday season will be back to normal for 2021.

The tree will light up in Clinton Square in downtown Syracuse on November 26th at 7 PM. The celebration begins at 6 PM with hot chocolate, food vendors, games, music, a visit with Santa, and ice skating.

Syracuse isn't the only place you can celebrate the holidays. There are a number of tree lightings and parades planned around Central New York.

Rome will hold its Christmas Tree Lighting on Wednesday, November 24 at the Veteran’s/Gansevoort parks on Court and James Street. Activities start at 5:30 PM with the Trinkaus Village display lighting, food vendors, fireworks, and live music with Scott Rutledge and the Greater CNY Christmas Choir.

Oneida will celebrate the holidays with the first parade of lights. The parade will be combined with the annual Christmas Tree Lighting in Oneida on December 3.

Santa is expected to arrive at 5:30 PM. The tree will then be lit in Higinbotham Park at 6 PM and the parade will kick off at 6:30 PM. Christmas carols, crafts, food, and holiday fun will be held at the Civic Center following the parade from 6:30 PM to 8 PM.

The biggest tree lighting in not only New York but across the country will be held on December 1 in Rockefeller Center.

The Rockefeller Christmas Tree will make the trek to New York City on Saturday, November 13 where crews will wrap it in 50,000 multi-colored, energy-efficient LED lights. It'll be topped with a Swarovski crystal star.

The 89th Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree will be on display between West 49th and 50th streets and Fifth and Sixth avenues. It'll be lit daily from 6 AM to 12 AM and 24 hours on Christmas Day. On New Year’s Eve, it will be lit from 6 AM to 9 PM.

10 Years of Christmas Trees in Rockefeller Center Check out more than a decade of Christmas trees in Rockefeller Center.

Longest Christmas Lights Display in the World a Short Drive from CNY Millions travel to Niagara Falls for the Winter Festival of Lights to see the more than 3 million lights and spectacular fireworks displays that runs from November 13, 2021 through February 21, 2022.

Take Enchanting Winter Stroll Through the Adirondack Wild Lights Take an enchanting stroll through the Adirondacks when the forest comes to life. Lights and music turn The Wild Center into a winter wonderland.