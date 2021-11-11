Cast & Crew Filming in New York Lift SUV to Rescue Teen Trapped Underneath

A teenage boy is lucky to be alive thanks to the cast and crew of a TV show filming in New York.

In what sounds like a plot for a movie, members of the Amazon Prime TV series ''Gravesend'' were shooting scenes in Brooklyn, New York when they jumped in to save a boy who was hit by an SUV and left trapped underneath.

The driver of the SUV lost control when the brakes were out and ran into the 14-year-old boy, pinning him under the vehicle. A dozen cast and crew members lifted the SUV high enough to pull the boy to safety. “It was just like we’re finishing, we’re shooting and all of a sudden it’s like craziness, it was like a scene in a movie,” actor William DeMeo told CBS New York.

"So we ran and this kid, we see his leg outside the car, and he was screaming.”

The boy, who was just out walking his dog, is being treated at a local hospital and is expected to be ok. "I just want to thank everybody who helped me, helped pull my son out, pushed the car back so we could pull my son out," the victim's father Dat Phuong told ABC News.

