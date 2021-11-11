Babies, rhinos, and holiday lights, oh my. Christmas has come early at The Wild Animal Park where three new animals have been added as preparations continue for the first Wild Winter Wonderland of Lights.

Another baby was born at the Wild Animal Park in Chittenango, New York. A tiny kangaroo joined the baby giraffe born a few weeks ago. Jasmine gave birth to the little one on Monday, October 25. She weighed in at 99 pounds, is just under six feet tall, and was up walking after only an hour of being born.

Credit - Wild Animal Park

Although the park is closed for the regular season, you can still meet some of the wonderful animals, including the new babies, through personal encounters. Sloth, baby otter, giraffe, including the new baby, hippo, and penguin encounters are available. "We are also planning on offering chubby unicorn encounters very soon," the park said.

Two new rhinos have also been added to the park. They join Khari, a Southern White Rhinoceros, that was brought into the Wild Drive-Thru Safari in July.

Credit - Wild Animal Park

Celebrate the Christmas season at The Wild Wonderland of Lights holiday show that will open on Thanksgiving night, It'll run every Thursday through Sunday until the New Year.

Credit - Wild Animal Park

Get more details on off-season encounters and the first Wild Winter Wonderland of Lights at TheWildPark.com.

