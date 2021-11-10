Comic Book Fans, Unite! Here’s What To Expect at Albany Comic Con

It's a bird...no, it's a plane, no, it's Albany Comic Con!

For comic book fanatics, MCU enthusiasts and comedy aficionados (the last of which being the group I fall into), it's an exciting time in the Capital Region. For the first time in two years, Albany Comic Con is back. This Sunday, from 10AM to 5PM at the Polonaise (Polish Community Center) in Albany, catch your favorite superheroes, actors and comic artists in the flesh!

Check Out The List of Guests Coming to Albany

The event's Twitter page, @COMICBOOKSHOW, published the full list of guests for us to see...

Each of the guests carry with them impressive resumes of work in the comic arts. Ron Marz carries credits with DC vs. Marvel and Witchblade, while Joe Staton created a number of cornerstone characters for DC Comics.

Not to mention, those are just two of the artists on the list.

The Convention Store Will Be Up-and-Running

With comic con-type events, come the always enjoyable activity of buying expensive stuff!

Albany Comic Con's website lists over 30 vendors and exhibitors that will be calling the Polish Community Center home on Sunday, all of which will offer unique (and sometimes, one-of-a-kind) collector's items for the biggest comic fan to add to their collection.

The Return of Comic-Con is a Welcome One for Capital Region Comic Book Fans

I, for one, am thrilled to see that Comic Con is able to once again open its doors to Greater Albany comic books fans. It was truly disappointing to see last year's event fall victim to COVID-19 related closures, as so many other public events did.

With the return of the event after a two-year hiatus, I can only hope that fans in the area bring twice the excitement, twice the passion, and twice the creativity of their cosplays the Polish Community Center in Albany this Sunday from 10AM - 5PM.

The Most Amazing Costumes From New York's Comic Con