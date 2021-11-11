Have a wild night exploring the sights and sounds of Wild Lights as the forest comes to life in the Adirondacks.

Stroll through an enchanting, illuminated winter wonderland where thousands of lights transform The Wild Center campus in Tupper Lake, New York into a twinkling, family-friendly experience that is sure to become a holiday tradition.

Longest Christmas Lights Display in the World a Short Drive from CNY Millions travel to Niagara Falls for the Winter Festival of Lights to see the more than 3 million lights and spectacular fireworks displays that runs from November 13, 2021 through February 21, 2022.