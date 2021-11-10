Utica Zoo Unveils New Flag Garden Ahead Of Veterans Day
Visitors to the Utica Zoo will see a new addition to the Zoo’s entrance.
Representatives from the Zoo and Pratt & Whitney unveiled a new flag garden at the zoo’s entrance on Wednesday.
The ceremony paid honor to the area’s veterans and active military members.
Funding and installation of the flag garden was made possible by a donation from Pratt & Whitney's HMI Metal Powders facility in Clayville.
The garden includes three flag poles displaying the American and New York State flags, the Oneida County and City of Utica flags and the Association of Zoos and Aquarium and Utica Zoo flags.
Utica Zoo Executive Director Andria Heath says the creation of the garden had been a goal for the Zoo for many years, and because of Pratt & Whitney’s gift and commitment to the community, that vision is now a reality.
“It’s quite stunning to see the flags as you pass through the Zoo’s lower gate. This beautiful garden enhances the Zoo’s sense of arrival as well as honors the service and sacrifice of those who’ve served and continue to serve,” says Heath. She adds, “We’re grateful to Pratt & Whitney and cognizant of the hollowed tradition and duty of displaying these symbols of freedom and patriotism. We are proud and honored to be bestowed this responsibility.”
Discussions for installing a flag park began in late 2019, but were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
