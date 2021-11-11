Veterans Day – Musicians who Served in the Military Some Might Surprise You

On this Veterans Day, we say thank you to all those that have served in the military and have stood to protect our freedoms.

What might surprise you is that a bunch of musicians have served in the military. You probably already know a few like Elvis Presley and Jimi Hendrix, but there are a bunch that you probably didn't know about.

Here's a list of the 15 musicians that I found who had served in the military. I'm sure I missed a few, but thank you to all that served our country proudly.

For Veteran's Day - Musicians That Served In The Military

The Most Impressive Military History Museum Is Less Than 3 Hours From The Capital Museum