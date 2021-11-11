Record Number of Tickets Given to New York Drivers During Operation Hardhat
A record number of tickets were issued this year during Operation Hardhat, an initiative to crack down on work zone violations and encourage safe driving in construction, maintenance, and emergency zones along New York State highways.
A total of 2,336 tickets were handed out, breaking the previous record of 2,018 tickets in 2020. New York State continues to experience an alarming number of work zone intrusions.
Under Operation Hardhat, police officers dressed as highway maintenance workers to find distracted drivers, speeding, or violations of the Move Over Law.
2021 Operation Hardhat Ticket Violations
Speeding – 855
Cell Phone – 434
Seatbelts – 254
Failure to Move Over – 167
Failure to Obey Flagger – 1
Failure to Obey Traffic Control Device – 4
Other Violations – 621
Operation Hardhat Violation Regions
Southern Tier – 490
Hudson Valley – 326
Long Island – 311
Capital Region - 263
Mohawk Valley – 251
Central New York – 196
NYS Thruway – 135
Western New York – 99
North Country - 67
New York City - 16
New York State Police Superintendent Kevin P. Bruen said, "We are committed to making sure our roadways are safe, not only for those who travel them but also for those who work on them. Each day, law enforcement and other emergency responders, including highway workers, work in a dangerous environment and risk their lives to keep the traveling public safe. It is important that motorists are aware of their responsibility to follow the rules of the road and know that violations of the Move Over Law and work zone intrusions will not be tolerated."
