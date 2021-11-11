Record Number of Tickets Given to New York Drivers During Operation Hardhat

A record number of tickets were issued this year during Operation Hardhat, an initiative to crack down on work zone violations and encourage safe driving in construction, maintenance, and emergency zones along New York State highways.

A total of 2,336 tickets were handed out, breaking the previous record of 2,018 tickets in 2020. New York State continues to experience an alarming number of work zone intrusions.

Under Operation Hardhat, police officers dressed as highway maintenance workers to find distracted drivers, speeding, or violations of the Move Over Law.

2021 Operation Hardhat Ticket Violations

Speeding – 855

Cell Phone – 434

Seatbelts – 254

Failure to Move Over – 167

Failure to Obey Flagger – 1

Failure to Obey Traffic Control Device – 4

Other Violations – 621

Operation Hardhat Violation Regions

Southern Tier – 490

Hudson Valley – 326

Long Island – 311

Capital Region - 263

Mohawk Valley – 251

Central New York – 196

NYS Thruway – 135

Western New York – 99

North Country - 67

New York City - 16

New York State Police Superintendent Kevin P. Bruen said, "We are committed to making sure our roadways are safe, not only for those who travel them but also for those who work on them. Each day, law enforcement and other emergency responders, including highway workers, work in a dangerous environment and risk their lives to keep the traveling public safe. It is important that motorists are aware of their responsibility to follow the rules of the road and know that violations of the Move Over Law and work zone intrusions will not be tolerated."

Highway Workers Memorial at NYS Fairgrounds memorial to New York highway workers killed in the line of duty

