Want To Adopt This Pocket Sized Pup?

Just think of all the placed you two could go together!

Meet Mr. Pepper, a sweet little Chihuahua. There's no history on him since he was turned in as a stray. Stevens-Swan Humane Society says he's a complete lover, happy to sit on your lap and be with people. Mr. Pepper is friendly with other dogs and cats and would make a great companion for someone who's looking for a little dog to spend time with.

Mr. Pepper is 8-9 years old, neutered, had a dental cleaning, is current on vaccines and microchipped. His adoption fee is $120. Applications can be submitted in person after you meet him at Stevens-Swan Humane Society, 5664 Horatio Street, Utica or call (315)738-4357.