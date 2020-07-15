Walmart Customers Asked to Pay with Debit or Credit Cards Instead of Cash

If you're heading to Walmart, you're being asked to pay with your debit or credit card rather than cash.

The national coin shortage is hitting Walmart stores nationwide.

"Like most retailers, we’re experiencing the affects of the nation-wide coin shortage," said Avani Dudhia, spokesperson for Walmart. "We’re asking customers to pay with card or use correct change when possible if they need to pay with cash."

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said last month the circulation of coins is a concern since the coronavirus shutdown began.

“With the partial closure of the economy, the flow of funds through the economy has stopped,” Powell said. “We are working with the Mint and the Reserve Banks and as the economy re-opens we are starting to see money move around again.”

You can still pay with cash but you'll see some registers at Walmart changed over to credit or debit only.

There's no word on how long the policy will be in place at Walmart.

Walmart isn't the only business asking customers to avoid using cash. Erin Crossley was a the Chick-fil-A in Cicero, where they have a sign asking everyone to use contactless payment with a credit card or through the Chick-fil-A app.

Photo Credit - Erin Crossley