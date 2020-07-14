Unemployment Payments Extended To 59 Weeks- Utica, Rome, Syracuse

Those receiving Unemployment Insurance through New York State here in the Utica, Rome, and Syracuse area may be able to collect benefits for up to 23 additional weeks.

How does this work? To qualify, workers must exhaust the 26 weeks of traditional unemployment, and then the 13 weeks of coronavirus Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation. This is all according to a state fact sheet just released:

Patch.com reports and reminds you that New York state benefits themselves can differ person-to-person.

Workers who are under Pandemic Unemployment Assistance — which is available to those who can't work because of the pandemic but don't qualify for traditional unemployment — can't collect the extended benefits. But they are eligible for up to 46 weeks of benefits, according to the fact sheet."

The Department of Labor will send out letters with instructions to those who may be eligible for EB. If you believe you are eligible for EB, but have not received a letter yet, The Department of labor suggest that you should take the following actions:

• Online at www.labor.ny.gov/signin: Log in to the ”My Online Services” page, select “Unemployment Services,” and choose “Claim Weekly Benefits.”

• By telephone: Call the Tel-Service toll-free number: 888-581-5812. Tel-Service is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

• Instructions for TTY/TDD users (hearing impaired): Call a relay operator at 800-662-1220 and ask the operator to call 888-783-1370.

• Instructions for Video Relay users: Contact your relay operator and ask the operator to call 888-783-1370."

You can find everything you need to know, from the New York Department of Labor Fact sheet.