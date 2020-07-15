Rent Relief Available To Keep New Yorkers in Their Homes

Having trouble paying your rent during the coronavirus pandemic? There's help available in New York.

The COVID Rent Relief Program provides eligible households with a one-time rental subsidy that will be sent directly to the household’s landlord.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the emergency rental assistance program to help keep low-income families in their homes. The program, which is designed to reach those individuals and families with the greatest need, will provide direct aid for tenants who lost income due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Since day one we made it clear that no New Yorkers should be thrown on the streets because of hardships caused by this pandemic," Governor Cuomo said. "It's critically important that people are able to stay safely in their homes as we progress through our data-driven, phased reopening, and the COVID Rent Relief Program reinforces that commitment with direct assistance to those in the greatest need."

To qualify for the program, applicants must meet all of the eligibility requirements:

Must be a renter with a primary residence in New York State.

Before March 1, 2020 and at the time of application, household income (including unemployment benefits) must be below 80 percent of the Area Median Income, adjusted for household size. Applicants can find the Area Median Income for their county, based on household size, on HCR's website here.

Before March 1, 2020 and at the time of application, the household must have been "rent burdened," which is defined as paying more than 30 percent of gross monthly income towards rent.

Applicants must have lost income during any period between April 1, 2020 and July 31, 2020.

The application period will be open for two weeks. Residents can apply any time during the two-week period.

Households can apply for up to four months in rental assistance for the months of April through July. The program is open to households that rent apartments, single-family homes, manufactured homes and manufactured home lots.

Applications will be available on Thursday, July 16.

More information about the COVID Rent Relief Program, is available at hcr.ny.gov/RRP.