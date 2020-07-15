Family-Friendly Drive In Movie Series Coming to New Hartford This Summer

Get ready for popcorn and movies under the stars. Drive-in movies are coming to New Hartford this summer.

Tickets are already on sale for the drive-in movie series coming to New Hartford. Gypsy Films is announcing a partnership with the New Hartford Shopping Center on Genesee Street, to create a drive-in at the center on Thursday nights.

The drive-in movies schedule features popular, family-friendly movies:

July 23: Spaceballs

August 6: Clueless

August 20: Caddyshack

September 3: Cars

The cost is $20 per car, with gates opening at 7pm and the movie starting at dusk. Tickets are on sale today through Facebook. Each showing can only accommodate so many cars, so get your tickets early.

The event will also include food trucks, and dessert vendor. Patrons are also invited to arrive early to shop the stores in the New Hartford Shopping Center.

Drive-in movies are making a comeback since regular theaters have been closed since March. On Wednesday evenings, the Kayuta in Remsen is hosting drive-in movies, and Little Falls also has a drive-in movie schedule.

Darryl Hogan and his partners have started 'Gypsy Films' - a mobile drive-in theater. They partner with the "Brake From the Grind" food truck and "Squeezer's Lemonade" to create a complete movie-going experiencing while maintaining social distancing.