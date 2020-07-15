Barn Goes Up in Flames in Upstate New York

Farmers are picking up the pieces after a fire destroyed their cattle barn.

The blaze broke out Tuesday morning at Justin Hill's cattle barn on West Road in Constableville. Firefighters responded but the barn was already destroyed when they arrived.

Photo Credit - Constableville Volunteer Fire Company

Firefighters from Turin, Lyons Falls, Port Leyden and Boonville were able to get the fire knocked down in less than an hour. Thankfully, there were no injuries and no animals were lost in this fire.

Photo Credit - Constableville Volunteer Fire Company

The cause of the fire is under investigation.