30 Stores Currently Open At Sangertown Square

With new mandatory health and safety guidelines for tenants and employees, Sangertown Square welcomes back shoppers. Here's a list of stores currently open and a schedule of when others will open the near future.

Sangertown Square's new hours are Monday – Saturday 11 am – 7 pm and Sunday 11 am – 6 pm. Shoppers are asked to follow the Healthy Shopper Guidelines from the Department of Health. Customers must wear a facemask, stay to the right and follow the one-way traffic arrows through the mall, use available hand sanitizer stations often, keep 6 feet from others and avoid touching products you do not intend to purchase.

The food court seating is closed, and all food orders must be taken to go per New York State regulations.

Stores Currently Open:

American Eagle

Boscov's

Charlotte Russe

Cooperstown Connection

DSW

Famous Footwear

FYE

Game Craze

Hannoush Jewelers

Harlem Vibes

HomeGoods

I-Candies Fashion Boutique

JC Penney

Jimmy Jazz

JW Fashion

Kay Jewelers (Not fixing or inspecting jewelry at this time.)

Macy's

Pandora

Perfect Eyebrow Threading

Scentsations

Screen Repair

Sicilian Delight

Target

The Children's Place

The Smoothie Bar

Zumiez

Venues Opening July 15th

Claire's

Green N Wave

Hollister

Justice

Express Factory opening July 17th

Bath & Body Works opening July 24th

Sangertown Square will also continue "Curbside@Sangertown" during mall hours. Participating stores include Dick's Sporting Goods and Macy's.

Have you been back to Sangetown yet?