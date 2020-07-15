30 Stores Currently Open At Sangertown Square
stock
With new mandatory health and safety guidelines for tenants and employees, Sangertown Square welcomes back shoppers. Here's a list of stores currently open and a schedule of when others will open the near future.
Sangertown Square's new hours are Monday – Saturday 11 am – 7 pm and Sunday 11 am – 6 pm. Shoppers are asked to follow the Healthy Shopper Guidelines from the Department of Health. Customers must wear a facemask, stay to the right and follow the one-way traffic arrows through the mall, use available hand sanitizer stations often, keep 6 feet from others and avoid touching products you do not intend to purchase.
The food court seating is closed, and all food orders must be taken to go per New York State regulations.
Stores Currently Open:
- American Eagle
- Boscov's
- Charlotte Russe
- Cooperstown Connection
- DSW
- Famous Footwear
- FYE
- Game Craze
- Hannoush Jewelers
- Harlem Vibes
- HomeGoods
- I-Candies Fashion Boutique
- JC Penney
- Jimmy Jazz
- JW Fashion
- Kay Jewelers (Not fixing or inspecting jewelry at this time.)
- Macy's
- Pandora
- Perfect Eyebrow Threading
- Scentsations
- Screen Repair
- Sicilian Delight
- Target
- The Children's Place
- The Smoothie Bar
- Zumiez
Venues Opening July 15th
- Claire's
- Green N Wave
- Hollister
- Justice
Express Factory opening July 17th
Bath & Body Works opening July 24th
Sangertown Square will also continue "Curbside@Sangertown" during mall hours. Participating stores include Dick's Sporting Goods and Macy's.
Have you been back to Sangetown yet?