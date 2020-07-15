You can own your own private island, complete with 13 miles of shoreline and gorgeous views in upstate New York.

Gallo Island in Lake Ontario boasts a wealth of natural beauty on about 2,000 acres. It features 13 miles of shoreline with a picturesque harbor.

Photo Credit - Garlock Realty

Galloo Island in Sackets Harbor is one of the largest privately owned islands and is a haven for nature enthusiasts and hunters. It's home to over 500 deer, scores of Canada geese, all kinds of waterfowl and turkeys.

There's a renovated lodge with an unforgettable view from the terrace down to the nearby harbor. An automatic generator provides electricity, wood & kerosene for the heat.

The nearly 4,000 square foot home has 7 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. There's also a furnished guest house and a log cabin. There are a total of 9 other buildings on the property, including barns, tool sheds, dog kennels and a garage.

The island is 4.5 miles long and up to 1.5 mi. wide and is on the market with Garlock Realty for a mere $10.8 million.

