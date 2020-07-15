You Can Own a Private Island With 13 Miles of Shoreline and Gorgeous Views in Lake Ontario
You can own your own private island, complete with 13 miles of shoreline and gorgeous views in upstate New York.
Gallo Island in Lake Ontario boasts a wealth of natural beauty on about 2,000 acres. It features 13 miles of shoreline with a picturesque harbor.
Galloo Island in Sackets Harbor is one of the largest privately owned islands and is a haven for nature enthusiasts and hunters. It's home to over 500 deer, scores of Canada geese, all kinds of waterfowl and turkeys.
There's a renovated lodge with an unforgettable view from the terrace down to the nearby harbor. An automatic generator provides electricity, wood & kerosene for the heat.
The nearly 4,000 square foot home has 7 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. There's also a furnished guest house and a log cabin. There are a total of 9 other buildings on the property, including barns, tool sheds, dog kennels and a garage.
The island is 4.5 miles long and up to 1.5 mi. wide and is on the market with Garlock Realty for a mere $10.8 million.