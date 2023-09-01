CNY Bagel Maker is Letting AI Choose Its Next Special Edition Flavor

For roughly two years now Patrick Carney's Wakin' Bagel has been delighting new customers at Farmers Markets throughout Central New York. You'll find traditional varieties like sesame seed and everything, but what Carney enjoys most is branching out and experimenting with some unique flavors.

I'm on a mission to experiment with new flavors, methods and ingredients to see just how far I can elevate a humble circle of dough. I plan on honoring your traditional bagel while creatively using the best possible ingredients, both local and exotic.

Some of Wakin' Bagel's past specials include lemon poppy seed, roasted shishinto, and black garlic.

And now, as Carney approaches his 100th special, he's enlisting some help to choose his next culinary masterpiece... in the form of artificial intelligence.

Carney says he's taken 12 suggestions given to him by AI, and will let customers vote on which one actually gets made for his 100th special. So thankfully, humans do get some say here.

Wakin Bagel
Below are the 12 finalists conjured up by AI:

  • Roasted Garlic Rosemary
  • Honey Lavender
  • Truffle Parmesan
  • Cranberry Jalapeno
  • Pear Gorgonzola
  • Chocolate Hazelnut
  • Curry Raisin
  • Fig Prosciutto
  • Honey Sriracha
  • Blackberry Sage
  • Maple Bacon
  • Sesame Ginger

Vote before September 10th by heading over to their Instagram page and leaving a comment on their post. Doing so will also put you in the running for 2 dozen free bagels.

WHERE TO FIND WAKIN' BAGEL

Wakin' Bagel can be found throughout the year at the Utica Farmer's Market (inside the train station). They will also be on hand at the Mohawk Valley Garlic and Herb Festival on September 9th to drop special #99: fresh local garlic & sun-dried tomato.

For more info on Wakin' Bagel, visit their website at this link. 

