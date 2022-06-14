Dough or Die: Utica Man Quits Day Job to Pursue Bagel Passion

There's a new player in Utica's bagel game.

Wakin' Bagel is the brainchild of Patrick Carney, a lifelong Utica resident who's baked for more than half his life. But a shoulder injury during his time doing hardwood flooring gave him the chance to pursue his hobby full-time.

He's a former employee of the Bagel Grove, working there from 2009 to 2013, and fully admits to picking up some of his techniques there. Carney said he loved working at the Bagel Grove, and that the Grove gave him the opportunity to experiment with various spices and flavors-- he allegedly came up with the "Spicy Everything." And now he hopes to bring some of his own unique creations to the area.

"I'm not trying to start a bagel war. I'm not worried about that. We're all on team bagel." - Wakin' Bagels Owner Patrick Carney

"Lemon poppyseed" is one of Wakin' Bagel's more unique flavors currently available, and Carney said he hopes to introduce a black garlic variety in the future. He also sells his signature "E8" seed mix.

Carney says Wakin' Bagel is still a ways away from a brick and mortar location, but he's keeping busy by making the rounds at Mohawk Valley's various farmers markets.

You can try Wakin' Bagel at the following farmers markets:

THE ONEIDA COUNTY FARMERS MARKET - Union Station - SATURDAYS, 9am - 1pm

WHITESBORO FARMERS MARKET ON THE GREEN - Whitesboro - MONDAYS, 2pm - 7pm

NEW HARTFORD FARMERS MARKET - The Rec Center - WEDNESDAYS, 2pm - 7pm

You can also try a Wakin' Bagel next time you find yourself at Nail Creek Pub & Brewery on Varick Street for brunch.

For more info on Wakin' Bagel, visit their website at this link.

