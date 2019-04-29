VVS High School Under Lockout Following Potential Threat

Vernon-Verona-Sherrill High School is under a "lockout" following a potential threat against the school.

According to the VVS school district website, the threat was received at about 10:15 this morning and the school was placed in "lockout" mode as a precautionary measure.

Officials say all students are safe and classroom instruction is continuing as usual.

Police are investigating the matter.

More information is expected to be released later today by law enforcement.