See Bryan Adams And Billy Idol Coming To CNY This Summer

Bryan Adams and Billy Idol bring their co-headline tour to Central New York this summer.

Mark your calendars for Tuesday August 6th as Adams and Idol take the stage at the at St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview in Syracuse followed by stop at Darien Lake Amphitheater on Friday August 9th. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 3, 10 a.m. via the Lakeview Box Office , Darian Box Office , Ticketmaster , and LiveNation .

Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Canadian singer and songwriter Bryan Adams rose to fame with his 1983 album Cuts Like a Knife and the global recognition with his 1984 album Reckless, which produced some of his best-known songs, including "Run to You" and "Summer of '69". The Grammy winner released "(Everything I Do) I Do It for You" in 91 and sat in the top 20 for 72 weeks. Adams also had the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 number-one singles "Heaven," "All for Love" and "Have You Ever Really Loved a Woman?"

Adams recently released "Shine a Light," the planned single from his upcoming album of the same name to celebrate his pending 60th birthday. The song was Adams' first single release in nearly five years. The album "Shine a Light" was released March 1, 2019, with a Shine a Light tour planned for later in the year.

Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Billy Idol first achieved fame in the 1970s emerging from the London punk rock scene as a member of Generation X. In 1981, he moved to New York City in 1981 to pursue his solo career in collaboration with guitarist Steve Stevens. His debut studio album, Billy Idol (1982), was a commercial success. With music videos for singles "Dancing with Myself" and "White Wedding" Idol soon became a staple of then-newly established MTV. Idol's second studio album, Rebel Yell (1983), was a major commercial success, featuring hit singles "Rebel Yell" and "Eyes Without a Face."

Fun Fact: Idol became a US citizen on 14 November 2018.