Steely Dan Announce New Tour

Steely Dan have announced a new slate of tour dates for the summer and fall. The dates include multi-night residencies in major Northeast cities as well as one- and two-night stands in other locations.

The band, which now lists frontman Donald Fagen as its lone original member, will start on Aug. 27 at the Foundation Amphitheater in Youngstown, Ohio, and end Nov. 9 at the Met in Philadelphia. They'll hit New York's Beacon Theatre between Oct. 15 and Oct. 22, giving full-album performances of Aja , the Royal Scam , Gaucho and Fagen's solo album The Nightfly . They'll also play a set of their biggest hits and "popular demand" shows.

Steely Dan will also perform those classic four albums over four nights at Boston's Orpheum Theater (Oct. 25-30), with Aja , Gaucho and a hits concert in Philadelphia (Nov. 6-9).

Tickets go on sale for the Beacon dates on May 3 at 10AM local time, with a pre-sale for American Express cardholders starting tomorrow at 10AM local time. Tickets for other dates are already on sale. You can see the full list of dates below and find more information at the band's website .

Steely Dan are now in the midst of a stretch of dates in their Reelin' in the Chips 2 residency at the Venetian Theater at the Venetian in Las Vegas. The nine-date run concludes on May 11.

Steely Dan 2019 Tour

Aug. 27 – Youngstown, OH @ Foundation Amphitheater

Aug. 30 – Rochester Hills, MI @ Meadow Brook

Sept. 1 – Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia Festival

Sept. 2 – Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia Festival

Sept. 4 – Moline, IL @ Taxslayer Center

Sept. 8 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinewood Bowl

Sept. 13 – Lincoln, CA @ Thunder Valley Casino

Sept. 14 – Santa Rosa, CA @ Luther Burbank Center

Sept. 17 – Saratoga, CA @ The Mountain Winery

Sept. 18 – Saratoga, CA @ The Mountain Winery

Oct. 11 – Rochester, NY @ Auditorium Theatre

Oct. 12 – Syracuse, NY @ Landmark Theatre

Oct. 15 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theater ( Aja )

Oct. 16 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theater ( The Royal Scam )

Oct. 18 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theater (Popular Demand)

Oct. 19 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theater ( The Nightfly )

Oct. 21 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theater ( Gaucho )

Oct. 22 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theater (Greatest Hits)

Oct. 25 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theater ( Aja )

Oct. 26 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theater ( The Nightfly )

Oct. 29 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theater ( Gaucho )

Oct. 30 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theater ( The Royal Scam )

Nov. 1 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theater

Nov. 2 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun

Nov. 5 – Bethlehem, PA @ Sands Casino

Nov. 6 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met ( Aja )

Nov. 8 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met ( Gaucho )

Nov. 9 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met (Greatest Hits)