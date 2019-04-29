Should CNY Be Angry or Cool With Shout-Outs on ‘The Simpsons’?

Utica and Syracuse have both been featured as questions on TV's Jeopardy! And Utica had its moments of television glory in The Office . Now, Central New York has scored again.

Utica, Oriskany and Mohawk Valley Community College all got visual props in an episode of The Simpsons airing on the final Sunday of April (2019). The references occur as a lyric in a snarky "Upstate New York" parody song in the first few minutes, as the cartoon family takes a road trip across the U.S.

Set to the tune of 'New York, New York,' the song starts: "Start watching Fox News, stop watching your weight..." and features lines like "They're fond of their booze..."

There are references to chicken wings, the closure of the Kodak plant, clogged arteries and crumbling infrastructure. A degree from MVCC is referred to as "par for the course."

Longtime Simpsons writer John Frink, a 1977 graduate of Oriskany Central School, texted this alert to one Facebook Friend:

CALLING ALL ORISKANS: ORISKANY AND ITS MAYOR MAKE IT ON THE SIMPSONS THIS SUNDAY AT 8PM. 4/28. IF YOU HATE IT, I DIDN'T WRITE IT. ENJOY!

We're playing the song on Beth & Dave Monday morning on Lite 98.7. It included no audio clips about Central New York, but plenty of visuals:

Frink and The Simpsons writers have worked Utica into previous episodes:

I'm hoping to be featured as a deejay in a future installment of the series. In order to make it easier on the animators, I've already had myself "Simpsonized."